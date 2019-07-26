26 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Security Situation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Security is not only about law and order as assumed in the past. Protection of life and property goes beyond simply following, arresting and prosecuting those suspected of infringing the law. States are now required to put human security at the forefront of security concerns.

This means that the welfare of each citizen of a state must become a concern of those who govern. For example, no human being could be secure without a minimum satisfaction of food, shelter, water and the other necessities of life. If a person is deprived of these basic needs, one should not be surprised if the person is engaged in deviant behaviour to make ends meet. The duty to provide the environment to generate reasonable income goes beyond the security apparatus.

However, they are the last port of call to address what may not necessarily be just a law and order problem. This is why the state should work in earnest to safeguard human security in all its dimensions. However, when conflict occurs state should prioritise what it is to do to address immediate security concerns.

Let's take the recent events as an example. They almost went out of hand in moving from a peaceful protest to a violent confrontation. The state should therefore draw lessons, share it with the public and implement them. Foroyaa will accompany the security apparatus in mapping out the challenges and providing assessments in order to come out with programmes aimed at addressing the challenges.

Gambia

Business Resumes At Serrekunda Market

Peace has been restored on Wednesday-night, following eight hours of protest at the Serrekunda Market by vendors who… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.