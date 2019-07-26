23 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Land Reform - Minister Didiza Takes a Measured Approach

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Wandile Sihlobo

In her first policy speech as Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza's message was centred on the ethical and efficient implementation of the department's programmes, as well as the collaboration with stakeholders in the sector.

There was little of note in terms of new policy from the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, in her budget vote speech, but rather a sense of urgency to implementing land reform in a sustainable way.

Didiza intends to have close cooperation with landowners - including farmers, companies, and trusts. There was little detail on how such an approach would be carried out. I suspect the reason might be because there are still ongoing consultative processes among policymakers following the submission of the Presidential Advisory Panel report on land reform and agriculture last month.

That said, the immediate focus for Didiza is likely to be on the revitalisation of land reform farms that are underutilised - both restitution and redistribution farms - and any other state-owned land. Such an approach would not only be transformational, but will also ensure that agriculture contributes to rural economic development and job creation.

Didiza also noted that "... in the...

South Africa

Court Approves Historic Settlement in Silicosis Case

There was a lot of “give and take” from both sides, but the settlement agreement, which has resulted in a R5… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.