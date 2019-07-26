South Africa: Land Reform - Minister Didiza Takes a Measured Approach

opinion

In her first policy speech as Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza's message was centred on the ethical and efficient implementation of the department's programmes, as well as the collaboration with stakeholders in the sector.

There was little of note in terms of new policy from the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, in her budget vote speech, but rather a sense of urgency to implementing land reform in a sustainable way.

Didiza intends to have close cooperation with landowners - including farmers, companies, and trusts. There was little detail on how such an approach would be carried out. I suspect the reason might be because there are still ongoing consultative processes among policymakers following the submission of the Presidential Advisory Panel report on land reform and agriculture last month.

That said, the immediate focus for Didiza is likely to be on the revitalisation of land reform farms that are underutilised - both restitution and redistribution farms - and any other state-owned land. Such an approach would not only be transformational, but will also ensure that agriculture contributes to rural economic development and job creation.

Didiza also noted that "... in the...