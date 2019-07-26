South Africa: Palliative Care - Face to Face With Michelle Meiring

analysis

Sometimes death is not just inevitable, but imminent. For a pragmatic person like Dr Michelle Meiring, the challenge lies in creating a soft landing, to cushion life's twilight hour in love and care. Her focus is children; her mandate begins when other doctors say: 'there's nothing more to be done'.

This is part of a four-part series on palliative care for children in South Africa.

It all started at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto in 1999; the year that saw Thabo Mbeki's presidential inauguration and the onslaught of Aids-denialism. "I was training at Baragwanath Hospital," says Michelle.

"I think a lot of us went into paediatrics thinking kids are resilient, they don't die, they bounce back - it's a fun field. And then to be swamped with all of that dying, it was just not what a lot of us expected."

She recalls how up to 50 sick babies arrived at Baragwanath per night. "It was the days before we had antiretroviral treatment," she says.

"We were fighting for Nevirapine, there were a lot of doctors picketing, I mean...