South Africa: The Battle for the Soul of South Africa - Where Power Really Lies

opinion

Clearly, President Cyril Ramaphosa has to stay within the rigours of the Constitution to sort out our state system, but this means that he cannot be held back by the requirements of ANC unity.

It seems that President Cyril Ramaphosa's repeated calls for unity in the ANC are falling on deaf ears. The clique around former president Jacob Zuma is brazen and not afraid of supporting him publicly, and that includes Ace Magashule, the ANC secretary-general. The question arises: what real power does this group exercise within the ANC and the state broadly? This issue becomes increasingly important since critical decisions are going to have to be taken as divergent pressures build up.

To answer this question, we have to go back to the original source of power within the ANC and government. The constitution of the ANC gives local branches the basic power, which is then conveyed upwards through elected delegates. The larger the branch, the more delegates. These delegates are then mandated for national conference. The branch will also make nominations for Parliament and the provincial legislatures in what is called the "list process".

Taking national conference first, it elects the top six officials and the national executive...