26 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Le Clos 4th-Fastest Into 100m Butterfly Final

Cape Town — South Africa's star swimmer Chad le Clos has qualified fourth-fastest for the final of the men's 100m butterfly at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Swimming in the first semi-final out of Lane 5, Le Clos touched the wall in a time of 51.40, behind Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak (50.95).

When all was said and done, Le Clos wound up with the fourth fastest overall time.

The timesheets were led by American superstar Caeleb Dressel who obliterated compatriot Michael Phelps' 10-year-old world record (49.82) when touching the wall in 49.50.

Le Clos took the bronze medal in the 200m butterfly, but scratched from his other two events - the 50m butterfly and the 100m freestyle.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.