South Africa: Corruption, Violence and Maladministration in Gauteng Taxi Industry to Be Probed

Despite taxis being the most popular mode of transport in the country, accounting for 65% of public transport use, Gauteng has seen increased violence and murders among taxi operators.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo will launch separate investigations into corruption, violence and maladministration plaguing the taxi industry in the province.

"I am going to appoint a retired judge to probe the underlying causes and the forces behind this taxi violence. Before the end of August, I will appoint a judge," announced Makhura during a provincial taxi summit held in Vanderbiljpark, Gauteng on Thursday 25 July 2019.

"When our people are fighting for routes, what we see is just the taxi people, the taxi operators. But what's behind that? We need to look into what's behind," Makhura said.

Makhura said that even though he had been reluctant to appoint a judge to an inquiry, he...