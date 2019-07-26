26 July 2019

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: No Attack in Tsangano, Say Authorities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The authorities in Tsangano district, in the western Mozambican province of Tete, have denied claims on social media, circulating since Wednesday, that armed men had attacked a vehicle in the district.

The story was that a group of unidentified armed men had attacked a pick-up truck on one of the roads in Tsangano and had murdered some of its passengers. They had then supposedly set the truck on fire.

"This information, made public through social media, is false", declared the district administrator, Eugenio Muxanga, cited in Friday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

"Throughout the district, there is no record of any attack", said Muxanga. "No victim has entered any health unit".

As for the photos that had appeared, Muxanga denied that they were from Tsangano. He pointed out that Tsangano is a plateau, with a landscape that looks nothing like the photos.

"Noticias" reporters in Tete contacted the police force and the health authorities, who both corroborated the statements by Muxanga. There had been no armed attack anywhere in Tsangano.

The paper also contacted the authorities in the neighbouring district of Macanga, who also said there had been no armed attack. There had not even been any traffic accident in which the vehicle mentioned in the story could have been damaged.

Tsangano is in the northern part of Tete, bordering on Malawi. The former rebel movement Renamo has been active there in the past, but there have been no recent reports of any clashes involving Renamo.

Mozambique

Frelimo Delivers Nomination Papers in Manica

Chimoio (Mozambique), 26 Jul (AIM) - Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party on Friday delivered the nomination papers for… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.