Mozambique: Police Must Serve the Interests of the State - Nyusi

Maputo — Each member of the Mozambican police force must distance themselves absolutely from corrupt practices, declared President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday.

Speaking at a ceremony closing a training course for police sergeants at Metuchira, in the central province of Sofala, Nyusi said the police must serve the interests of the Mozambican state, and guarantee the normal functioning of its institutions. It must give priority to defending the interests of the communities, and not the interests of its own members.

He praised the work of the defence and security forces in the fight against the insurgents who are terrorising parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Cited by the independent television station STV, Nyusi warned the insurgents, who are believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, to stop their "macabre activities" which only hold back development.

"Mozambicans have already understood the malignant intentions of the insurgents, and so they will never be brought to their knees", he said.

"We urge all Mozambicans to step up their vigilance throughout the national territory to prevent any spread of these unacceptable acts of violence to other parts of the country", Nyusi declared.

The President urged the 54 graduates from the course to align the theoretical knowledge obtained with police practice, and to contribute to the maintenance of public order and security.

In particular, the police must ensure that the general elections scheduled for 15 October are held in a climate of peace. "Election are an unparalleled moment for us to express our Mozambican identity, and to consolidate national unity, which is an indispensable condition for the construction of a democratic, prosperous and indivisible Mozambique", Nyusi said.

At the same ceremony, he awarded the ranks of Deputy Commissioner and First Assistant Commissioner to Victor Novela and Julio Bonicela, who were recently appointed Director of Operations in the General Command of the police, and Commander of the Frontier Guards.