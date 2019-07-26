Mozambique: Three Community Leaders Complicit in Illegal Logging

Maputo — Local residents in the central Mozambican district of Gorongosa have accused three community leaders of complicity with illegal logging inside the Gorongosa National Park, one of the country's flagship conservation areas.

Radio Mozambique confirmed this information in an interview with the Gorongosa District Administrator, Manuel Jamaca, on Thursday.

Jamaca said that through the denunciations made by the community, the three leader (who were not named) were identified. They had been covering up the activities of illegal loggers, in exchange for cash payments.

They had apparently restricted the movements of bona fide residents, in order to facilitate the operations of the loggers.

Jamaca said the three leaders had been punished, but did not say which kind of penalty they had suffered.

The administrator urged that more incentives be given to local communities to encourage them to protect the forests, and report illegal operators to the authorities.