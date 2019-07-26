26 July 2019

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Frelimo Delivers Nomination Papers in Manica

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 26 Jul (AIM) - Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party on Friday delivered the nomination papers for Francisca Tomas, its candidate for governor of Manica province in the forthcoming general elections, to the provincial elections commission in the central city of Chimoio.

At the same time Frelimo delivered the nominations of 80 full and supplementary candidates running for seats in the Manica provincial assembly.

Frelimo members and sympathisers marched through the streets of Chimoio, singing and dancing their support for Tomas.

The party's Manica election agent, Abel de Albuquerque, said that the candidacy of Tomas symbolises the commitment of Frelimo to work for the development of the province and of the country.

Tomas is currently governor of the northern province of Niassa, but she was born in Manica. "She is a daughter of this land and knows the province", said Albuquerque. "We think this choice for governor is correct, and we are working so that Frelimo and its candidate emerge victorious in October".

"Frelimo is committed to development", he declared. "In our manifesto we shall deal in detail with the problems that should be solved to improve the living conditions of the population".

Last Tuesday and Wednesday the two main opposition parties, Renamo and the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), delivered the nomination papers for their candidates to the Manica Elections Commission.

In Zambezia province, Frelimo ran into a snag. On Friday the Zambezia Provincial Elections Commission found irregularities in the Frelimo paperwork, and so returned it for correction.

"These aren't serous situations", said Carlos Magalhaes, a member of the elections commission. "Some of the names were badly written, and we told the party to correct them."

Frelimo can bring the corrected nomination papers back at any time.

