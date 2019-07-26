Tanzania: Work Hard to Cope With CAF Fixture Demands

IT'S just a wakeup call to th e entire footb all fraternity in Tanzania as the recently released fixture of the four continental level tournaments force local and the national team to work extra hard to cope with them effectively.

The fix tures released by the continental footb all governing body ( CAF), especially the Champions League and the Confederation Cup, force the teams to start their campaign before the Premier League kicks off, a move th at confirms frequent resch edule of the local league fixture.

It's a wakeup call not only to the league organizers, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), but also to the four club sengaged in the CAF level tournaments as well.

Defending champions Simba are the first victims of the new CAF fixture since it doesn't give them ample time for assessment of players after parading th eir 2019-20 squad.

Simba, wh o annually mark their day on August 8 that the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, have been forced to do it on August 6th to enab le them travel to Mozambique for their match against UD Songo on August 9th .

We don't blame CAF for th e fix tures, but it seems to b e unfriendly to the Premier League fixture, whose kick off normally starts in the third week of August, similar to that of the global footb all leag ues.

We would like to tell our envoys, Simba, Yanga, KMC and Azam, to work extra hard if they want to cope w ith the busy schedule. Our envoys are facing tough teams like UD Songo wh o will host Simba away on either August 9th , 10th or 11th before coming to play in Dar es Salaam on August 23rd, 24th or 25th .

While Yanga w ill start at h ome against Tow nsh ip Rollers of Botsw ana. K MC w ill face AS K ig ali. Th oug h it is not too demanding for Simb a rivals Young Africans, who will start in Dar es Salaam against Township Rollers of Botswana on August 9th at the National Stadium five days after hosting their Mwananchi (Yanga) Day.

We would like to advise them that they are not too safe from th e chang es either. From w h at the fix tures demand, all teams must work hard to build winning squads for the coming fix tures, as none of the revealed opponents are underdogs.

We are lucky to have four teams at CAF level tournaments, thus to maintain this status, all teams and players must deliver if we want to rid ourselves of the low profile status forever.

We end up by insisting on the teams to work hard, and all players who will be involved must seriously execute their jobs to mark et their skills and their teams' sporting prowess at the global arenas.