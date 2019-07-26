Tanzania: We Want to Utilise Lake Victoria for Water Supply, Govt Says

THE government plans to stop the drilling of deep and shallow wells and utilise fully water from Lake Victoria, according to Deputy Minister for Water Jumaa Awesso.

He said yesterday that the ministry was reviewing the current practice particularly for areas situated close to Lake Victoria.

He said there were some distant areas that planned to get water direct from Lake Victoria, while those around the lake depended on water from wells and bore holes.

"We are working on a new plan to ensure villages near source waters like Victoria get water direct from lake sources rather than spending millions of money on deep and shallow wells," said Mr Awesso as he inspected water projects.

Briefing on the status of ongoing projects, Chato District Water Engineer, Andrew Kilembe said other projects were progressing well except the Ichwankima-Imalabupina one, whose contractor had failed to complete it on time as agreed in the contract.

He mentioned the contractor as Ndeenengo Senguo Co. Ltd that had delayed the project signed in 2017 despite several extensions of time having been completed by 80 per cent so far.

According to Mr Kilembe, the project worth 8.2bn/-, started in May 2017and was set to benefit about 59,600 residents in 11 villages, which was scheduled for completion in February this year.

"Recently, the contractor has been coming with excuses instead of handing over the project as per contract and above all I am not satisfied with the performance," said Mr Kilembe.

Initially, the project was implemented by two companies- MM Industries was tasked to supply pipes worth 4.3bn/-, which has been paid, while Ndeenengo Senguo Co. Ltd has been paid 1.6bn/- out of 3.9bn/-.

Following this revelation and inspection at the project site, the deputy minister decided to stop the contractor from completing the project and directed Chato District Council legal officers to close the chapter with him by observing all legal procedures.