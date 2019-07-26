Tanzania: Produce Gold, but Conserve Environment, Nemc Tells Acacia

NATIONAL Environment Council (NEMC), has directed Acacia Mining to observe environmental conservation matters at its North Mara Gold Mine Site.

"The mining company should produce gold while preserving the environment. By so doing we will see the real benefits of the gold mine investment," NECM Director General Dr Samuel Gwamaka said here recently shortly after visiting the mine together with other government officials.

Dr Gwamaka said the mine's failure to contain seepage leakages from its Tailings Storage Facility (TSF), is harming the environment as well as putting health of neighbouring communities at risk.

"We have been monitoring TSF for a long time but still it is discharging chemicals to the environment and this puts lives of human and other living organism at risk.

Human health to us as NEMC and the government is more important than anything," Dr Gwamaka said. As result, NEMC Director General ordered the mining company to stop using the TSF and take immediate measures to stop the effluent leakages.

Dr Gwamaka made it clear that the presence of gold mine has multiple economic benefits but its operations must also not be allowed to harm the environment or human health.

He also advised the mining firm to construct a new TSF that will be free from seepage leakages. In May this year, NEMC also fined the gold mine 5.6bn/- for leaking contaminated water into local communities' residential areas and nearby water sources.

North Mara is one of the largest gold mines operated by Acacia Mining in Tanzania.