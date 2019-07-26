26 July 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President Magufuli Directs Minister to Establish Nyerere Nation Park At Selous

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Frank Kimboy

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has directed the ministry of tourism and natural resources to redemarcate Selous game reserve so as to establish Nyerere National Park.

The president was speaking during at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for construction of Stigler Gorge hydroelectric power station.

He said, the Selous game reserve, should be divided into two parts.

The lower part according to the President should retain its current status as game reserve, while the upper part should become a National Park, named after the founding father of Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

He said that the National Park should be named after the father of the nation because he was the one, who conceived the idea of constructing a hydropower station at the Rufiji delta in Selous.

President Magufuli explained that by establishing a National Park, it will help the country to generat revenue through tourism.

Also Read

Tika comes to the aid of Upanga retention home

Tunisia prepares for polls after death of president

Dilemma in Tanzania malaria campaign

"By having a National Park we will received many tourists hence more revenues and we will continue to earn money from the 47 hunting blocks from Selous Game Reserve," said the President.

On the Stigler Gorge hydropower project, the President allayed fears that its implementation will negatively impact the environment.

"I know many people from inside and outside the country oppose the project by claiming it has negative environmental impact, but the fact is the project will have many positive impacts," said he.

The President added: "about 400 hectares of forest are harvested each day for charcoal and firewood... this won't happen after the completion of the project because we will have sufficient cheap power."

"After all, the project will be implemented in 1.922 per cent out of more than 50, 000 kilometer area that host Selous Game Reserve," said the President.

According to the president Stigler Gorge hydropower project upon its completion will help the country to attain the dream of have an industrial economy.

The project according to minister of energy Mr Medard Kalemani will be completed in the next 35 months.

On his part Egypt minister of energy Dr Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi said assured the President that the project, which is implemented by two Egyptian companies will be completed on time.

Tanzania

Dilemma in Tanzania Malaria Campaign

It is a quiet and warm Friday night around 10pm. Mr Hubert Ishengoma and friends sit for a drink at an open-air pub in… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Liberia Currency Decline Persists Despite Efforts
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.