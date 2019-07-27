Sudan: Prof. Bob calls TMC to create favorable environment for higher education

Khartoum — A well-known economic expert and professor of economics at the University of El-Nilein, Professor Essam-Eddin Abdel -Wahab Bob has, called on the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to create a conducive environment for the higher education. Professor Bob stressed the importance of this step in reducing the emigration of Sudanese minds and experiences abroad.

He added that the emigration reflected negatively on the development process in the country, pointing out that the Ministry of Higher Education has gone a long way in this project, in addition to seeking solutions to some of the problems related to the university environment. He hoped that this project would not be confined only to the increase of wages and improvement of the economic level of the university professor, but should also extend to several other privileges enjoyed by the university professor. He urged provision of modern equipment, support of laboratories and the creation of supporting technical posts from the assistant cadres so that all Sudanese universities can fulfill their mission and their key role in leading the society.