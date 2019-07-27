South Africa: Father Arrested for Allegedly Beating Daughter, 12, to Death

A Mpumalanga father is expected to apply for bail after being arrested this week for allegedly assaulting his daughter to death.

The man, 30, had handed himself over to police on Wednesday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"It is alleged that on Tuesday, the suspect brutally assaulted his 12-year-old daughter after she had apparently slept out for a period of three days," said Hlathi.

"The following day, her parents noticed that she was unresponsive as they were trying to wake her up to get ready for school. She was then rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival."

He appeared in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court, on Friday, facing a charge of murder.

The father will remain in custody until his formal bail application on July 30.

"The management of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, condemns in the strongest possible terms, acts of abuse by parents, guardians, care-takers or anybody else for that matter, as this has far reaching implications," Hlathi said.

Source: News24