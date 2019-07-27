27 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Father Arrested for Allegedly Beating Daughter, 12, to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ntwaagae Seleka

A Mpumalanga father is expected to apply for bail after being arrested this week for allegedly assaulting his daughter to death.

The man, 30, had handed himself over to police on Wednesday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"It is alleged that on Tuesday, the suspect brutally assaulted his 12-year-old daughter after she had apparently slept out for a period of three days," said Hlathi.

"The following day, her parents noticed that she was unresponsive as they were trying to wake her up to get ready for school. She was then rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival."

He appeared in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court, on Friday, facing a charge of murder.

The father will remain in custody until his formal bail application on July 30.

"The management of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, condemns in the strongest possible terms, acts of abuse by parents, guardians, care-takers or anybody else for that matter, as this has far reaching implications," Hlathi said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Hero Dog That Took Bullet to Protect Family Is On the Mend

A dog that took a bullet to protect his family from would-be hijackers is on the mend - and his owner can't wait to have… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Nigerian Airforce Official Gets Promoted for Returning Lost Cash
Nigerian Airforce Official Gets Promoted for Returning Lost Cash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.