Zimbabwe: Anti-Corruption Queen Promises to Step Aside If Husband Is Target

Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has promised to recuse herself if ever her husband, Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo was to become the subject of an investigation by the anti-graft body.

The two have been married for over three decades with the Foreign Affairs Minister, a retired military general famed for announcing the coup that deposed former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Matanda-Moyo, a High Court Judge, was appointed as head of the anti-corruption commission two months ago, raising fears of nepotism.

The Zacc chairperson was contributing to a discussion on a State owned online television station late Thursday. The discussion was organised in partnership with the US embassy.

"It has been in the open that I am SB Moyo's wife. We have been married since 1991 and we are still so married.

"I have been judge of the High Court and Labour Court since 2006 and I have been conducting my job very well. When SB Moyo was appointed Cabinet Minister, I was already a judge and as a judge I can take up any opportunity for which I am qualified," the Zacc boss, who has declared she will not spare any corrupt person whatever their social standing, said.

She argued there was no conflict of interest in her situation.

"I want to assure everyone that I am not conflicted in any way. If SB Moyo is going to be investigated, there are several commissioners. I will recuse myself and let another Commissioner take over.

"If you check my history, I have no history of favouritism. I simply deal with matters as they come," Matanda-Moyo said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Moyo has also argued his wife's appointment was not in any way related to his position in government.

He recently told British media he will not be forced "to divorce Loice" because of her job.

Exiled former Zanu PF spin-doctor Jonathan Moyo, recently demanded that the Foreign Affairs Minister should be investigated for corruption "committed in 2017".

"There's a reason why Minister Sibusiso Moyo is silent. He and his wife know only too well that there's a 2017 docket on corruption allegations against him involving his alleged receipt of the proceeds of crime that were deposited in an account he holds at a major local bank in Zimbabwe," the former Information Minister claimed.

The government's top diplomat has not commented on the claims.