Kenya: Governor Waititu Ordered to Turn Himself in

The anti-graft agency Saturday ordered Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who is wanted in Sh588 million graft probe, to turn himself him at the commission's headquarters in Nairobi.
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak said Mr Waititu, his wife Susan, Eng Luka Mwangi Waihenya could not be traced at their known residences.
Mbarak said three suspects, Charles Mbuthia Chege, Joyce Ngina Musyoka and Simon Kabacho Kangethe, were arrested early Saturday morning.
More follows.
Read the original article on Nation.
