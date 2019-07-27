Kenya: Governor Waititu Ordered to Turn Himself in

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Daily Nation

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission after they raided his home in May (file photo).

The anti-graft agency Saturday ordered Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who is wanted in Sh588 million graft probe, to turn himself him at the commission's headquarters in Nairobi.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak said Mr Waititu, his wife Susan, Eng Luka Mwangi Waihenya could not be traced at their known residences.

Mbarak said three suspects, Charles Mbuthia Chege, Joyce Ngina Musyoka and Simon Kabacho Kangethe, were arrested early Saturday morning.

More follows.