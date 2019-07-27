27 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Waititu Ordered to Turn Himself in

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Daily Nation
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission after they raided his home in May (file photo).

The anti-graft agency Saturday ordered Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who is wanted in Sh588 million graft probe, to turn himself him at the commission's headquarters in Nairobi.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak said Mr Waititu, his wife Susan, Eng Luka Mwangi Waihenya could not be traced at their known residences.

Mbarak said three suspects, Charles Mbuthia Chege, Joyce Ngina Musyoka and Simon Kabacho Kangethe, were arrested early Saturday morning.

More follows.

Governors Served With Strike Notice Over Workers' Delayed Salaries

The umbrella union of county government workers has warned of complete shut down of their services if governors make… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

