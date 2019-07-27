Nigeria: Journalists Raise the Alarm Over Threats

Publisher of OrderPaper Nigeria, Mr. Oke Epia, has raised the alarm over threats to his life and those of his colleagues allegedly issued serially by a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Nwulu. Nwulu sponsored the not-too-young-to-run bill that was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last year. Mr. Epia in a terse statement released to the media said himself and other journalists in the media organisation had received threat calls directly from Nwulu and strange calls and text messages from persons some of whom refused to identify themselves. He said the strange encounters with the politician started on the 21st of July, 2019 when the former lawmaker posted unwarranted, grave and unsubstantiated allegations of extortion and blackmail against the organisation on social media over a publication he disagreed with. The publication contained an objective assessment of his records in parliament.

Taken aback by the outbursts, Mr. Epia said a letter was written to the politician asking for evidence to back up the claims in his posts which "are wild, tactless, libelous and absolutely unbecoming of someone who has held such high office as a federal legislator." But in a reaction, "Mr. Nwulu went on a binge of further verbal attacks and this time was calling my colleagues and issuing threats with a promise to hunt us down at all costs. "Given the wave of attacks against journalists in recent times, we have decided to bring this matter to the public domain and let the world know that should anything untoward happen to me or any of our colleagues or the media establishment itself, Mr. Nwulu should be held responsible. According to the Press Attack Tracker which monitors attacks against journalists in the country, at least 36 Nigerian journalists were attacked between January and July this year. So when we now have someone saying that he will hunt us down, we need to make the world aware even though we have initiated appropriated steps to seek legal protection and redress both for ourselves and the reputation of our organization. And for the records, we stand by our story and insist that records available since the publication have further corroborated our reportage."