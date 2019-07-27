Nigeria: Actionaid - 7 Women Ministerial Nominees, Retrogressing On Inclusive Governance

ActionAid Nigeria has expressed disappointment on the number of women, as well as exclusion of youths and Persons living With Disability (PWDs) in the ministerial list submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly.

The organisation described the list as lope-sided and short of meeting the 35 per cent affirmative action, adding that Nigeria was retrogressing in delivering its commitment on inclusive governance.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, its Country Director, Ms. Ene Obi, said that Nigeria was dismayed that despite the promise by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that the party was committed to inclusive governance especially ensuring that women and young people would not be excluded in decision making spaces, only seven women made the list out of the 43 nominees.

She stated: "This 16.6 per cent accorded to women is grossly unrepresentative and inadequate. It is unbelievable that rather than progressing, Nigeria is retrogressing in delivering its commitment on inclusive governance.

"Women constitute about 50 per cent of Nigeria's population, and we believe that Nigeria has qualified women who can contribute to the national development of the country."

To this end, they called on the President to retract the list and make it inclusive by nominating more women, youths and persons living with disability, stressing that it was not too late to do the right thing and keep to the promise made to the Nigerian citizens.

It also noted that Buhari should further include women, youths and persons living with disability in other positions such as directors of Boards and institutions and heads of Departments and Agencies.

It added, "We are reminding the President that the National Gender Policy is in force and it should be