Nigeria: Kidnapped Civil Servants Freed

Three Civil Servants kidnapped by suspected herdsmen last Friday in Ekiti State, have been freed from captivity. The workers, led by one Ayoola Alabi and two other junior staff are employees of the Ekiti State Road Maintenance Agency (EKROMA). They were reportedly kidnapped along Ayede - Isan Ekiti road last Friday. A family source told journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday that the captives paid N1 million ransom each to secure their freedom . The abductors had earlier demanded for N10m as ransom on the trio. The source said : "Yes, they were released yesterday after they paid N1m each". The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the release.
He, however, said the abductees were freed through the prompt and decisive actions taken by the police. "Immediately we heard about the kidnapping, our men bombarded the forest located between Ayede and Isan up to Ijesamodu where they were taken to. We combed everywhere and when they knew we were closing in on them, they quickly released those held hostage and fled . Our men were very careful to avoid crossfire with the abductors , so that the hostages won't be killed in the process and it worked out", he said . Ikechukwu said the police were never told whether the families paid ransom to anyone. "I can't confirm whether ransom was paid, because we were not told and there was no need for that with the level of strategies that we deployed".
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), yesterday announced it was withholding 180,205 candidates results,… Read more »
Read the original article on This Day.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.