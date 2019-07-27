Nigeria: Osinbajo - APC'll Win Anambra in 2021

Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Osinbajo who was in Awka, Anambra State capital for a roundtable interactive session organised by the state chapter of the party told party members who had complained bitterly of neglect and abandonment by the federal government that their problem in the state was lack of unity.

He said, "What you lack is unity. I am not here to talk to you as a politician but to tell you the truth that will help move this party forward in the state.

"Anambra APC must move forward. How come Anambra performed so low in the 2019 election? You were the second lowest in the presidential election.

How come we do not even have a House of Assembly member from APC in Anambra, yet we have a lot of landmark projects in the state?

"You are not united in Anambra and that is the problem. It will be a waste of time if you are not united. You must start now to show commitment to the party. Dr. Tony Nwoye came second during the last governorship election, and what that means is that if you had pushed a little further, APC would have won.

"As we approach 2021 for another governorship election, we must move to another level by having an APC governor here. We will do it," Osinbajo assured members of the party.

Earlier, the state acting chairman of the party, Mr. Basil Ejidike had expressed the displeasure of members of the party, saying that even though the party was the ruling party at the centre, its members were in hardship.

He condemned the recent appointment of a known member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Hon. Anayo Nebe by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as an aide, when there were several capable hands in the party.

He said, "The party in Anambra has been unfairly treated in the past and we believe that this visit will improve the fortunes of the party.

"Appointing Nebe who had opposed APC policies and led series of onslaught against the party is aimed at stalling our survival.

We view this appointment as not being fair.

"It may interest you to know that the APC government school feeding programme has been hijacked, same for the NPower programmes and many others. We humbly appeal that a special intervention scheme be worked out for the state, especially now that the governorship election is around the corner."

He called on the federal government to come to the aid of the party and help her to take the state in the coming governorship election.

Other members of the party who spoke, includes Hon. Fort Dike, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Olisa Onyeka, Deputy National Youth Leader of the party and others who also spoke called on the federal government to give the party attention, instead of opposition political parties who were working to romance the ruling party.