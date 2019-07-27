Ghana: Probe AFCON 2019 Budget Controversy - Grusah

Alhaji Karim Gruzah, owner and bankroller of King Faisal Football Club, has called on the government to demand for detail accounts of all monies spent at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Mr Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports, on Wednesday, told Parliament that, US$4.5 out of the US$6.3 approved budget was spent during the training tour to the time Black Stars were knocked out of the competition in the round of 16 stage.

"Spending that amount of money on four matches is quite outrageous. It is adamant on government to probe the monies spent at the tournament like the way they did for Ghana's participation in Brazil 2014, which is far worse than this," Grusah told GNA Sports.

Grusah added that, heads must roll when anyone was found culpable in what is perceived to be clear financial mismanagement to serve as a deterrent for all stakeholders in the football fraternity.

Ghana's failed attempt to break their trophy-less 37 jinx had been met with a huge backlash among the Ghanaian populace who have questioned the competence of Management, GFA Normalisation Committee as well as the Head Coach of the team, Kwasi Appiah.

Alhaji also raised concerns about the lack of unity in the football circles, which according to him has hampered the progress of football in Ghana.

The recent cancelled meeting between the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and representatives of clubs had exposed the poor relationship among the stakeholders as Ghana struggles to recover after the Anas Expose' last year.

According to Alhaji Grusah, an aspiring President of the GFA, the lack of focus by the NC is largely due to disunity among the club owners and other stakeholders within the football circles.

"The Normalisation Committee is not focusing on their mandate by football governing body, FIFA, and this is because of the lack of unity among the stakeholders," he told the GNA Sports.

"We can't succeed without unity and there would be a need to come together as football people and do a good job for Ghanaians, who are very passionate about the sport hence we can't fail them," he added.

Alhaji Grusah also revealed a proposed meeting between aspiring Presidents of the GFA, to deliberate on ways to foster unity and help normalise football in this turbulent time.

Meanwhile, reports in the media circles suggest that the GFA NC has sent a roadmap to FIFA as they await approval with a proposed August 17 set for congress. -GNA