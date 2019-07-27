Kenyan Military Burns Down a Lorry Truck Near Somalia Border

The Kenyan defense forces [KDF] were reported to have burned down a lorry truck in an area near the porous border with Kenya.
Local residents said the Kenyan troops set ablaze on the truck transporting sugar from Somalia and wounded its driver. The motive behind the attack is yet unclear.
The incident comes days after Al-Shabaab carried out an attack in the Northeast region of Kenya, targeting Kenyan police officers patrolling the border.
Kenya has witnessed deadly attacks since it sent combat forces to Somalia to fight the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab in 2011 which was blamed for a series of kidnappings and killings.
