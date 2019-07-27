27 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenyan Military Burns Down a Lorry Truck Near Somalia Border

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Kenyan defense forces [KDF] were reported to have burned down a lorry truck in an area near the porous border with Kenya.

Local residents said the Kenyan troops set ablaze on the truck transporting sugar from Somalia and wounded its driver. The motive behind the attack is yet unclear.

The incident comes days after Al-Shabaab carried out an attack in the Northeast region of Kenya, targeting Kenyan police officers patrolling the border.

Kenya has witnessed deadly attacks since it sent combat forces to Somalia to fight the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab in 2011 which was blamed for a series of kidnappings and killings.

Post Views: 138

Kenya

Governors Served With Strike Notice Over Workers' Delayed Salaries

The umbrella union of county government workers has warned of complete shut down of their services if governors make… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Nigerian Airforce Official Gets Promoted for Returning Lost Cash
Nigerian Airforce Official Gets Promoted for Returning Lost Cash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.