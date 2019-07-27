Somalia: IGAD Pledges Support for Somalia After Al-Shabaab Attacks

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has pledged its support and solidarity with the people and government in the fight against al-Shabaab fighters.

In a statement, the eight-member regional bloc expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those wounded.

East African bloc has condemned the suicide attack that took place in the offices of Mogadishu's mayor on Wednesday which left seven government officials dead with the mayor among those injured.

"IGAD condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Al-Shabab against the Mayor's Office in Mogadishu yesterday, which left a number of innocent civilians dead and others wounded, including the city's Mayor," the bloc said.

The statement comes barely two days after a suicide bomber blew herself up in Mogadishu's municipal headquarters premises, leading the death of three district commissioners, two directors, and legal advisor.

The blast also injured the mayor of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Omar Osman and several other local government officials.

Al-Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for the attack saying their target was the UN envoy who they believe was inside the mayor's compound at the time of the attack.

Post Views: 128