Uganda: Former Buganda Deputy Premier Kaaya Kavuma Is Dead

Buganda Kingdom's former first Deputy Prime Minister (Katikkiro) Godfrey Kaaya Kavuma has died aged 82.

Kavuma died on Saturday night at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) and his death was confirmed on Buganda Kingdom's official Facebook page.

He was born in 1937 at Jjungo Bukuya village in Busiro County in Wakiso District. His education background is traced to with a university degree in leadership and English language.

Kaaya Kavuma served as Deputy Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom under Katikkiro Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere.

He was one of the brains behind the establishment of CBS Radio and served as its Managing Director for 18 years before his retirement recently. He was the chairman Board of Directors of CBS Radio at the time of his death.

The late Kavuma was also the financial controller at the 1st coronation ceremonies of Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in 1993 and once served as State Minister for Finance and Minister of Lands in the Kingdom.

Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga eulogized the deceased for his impeccable loyal service to the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and the country.

"Thank you for sacrificing your precious time and resources to mentor many of us. You taught us what matters! You protected us from the ever-ready enemies of the Kingdom and the Kabaka; you offered your back when no one offered us a chance, you believed in the immense abilities of young people in holding and sustaining the centuries-long values of our land," said Mr Mpuuga, a former Minister at the Kingdom.

Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Secretary-General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party also took to her Facebook page last night to eulogize Kavuma.

"I extend my sympathies to the nation as a whole and Buganda Kingdom in particular for this loss. Kaaya Kavuma was a friend and champion to all humanity especially those in greatest need, a very selfless and compassionate person bringing countless comfort to others. We in the NRM mourn his death and share the grief of Buganda Kingdom and loss of a national treasure," said Lumumba.

The burial program for the late Kavuma is yet to be communicated.

Additional reporting by URN