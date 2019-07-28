Uganda: Cardinal Ouédraogo Elected SECAM President

Africa Catholic Bishops meeting in Kampala on Saturday night elected His Eminence Philippe Nakellentuba Ouédraogo, the Archbishop of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, who is also the Cardinal-Priest of Santa Maria Consolatrice al Tiburtino, as the President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of African and Madagascar (SECAM).

Born on January 25, 1945, Cardinal Ouédraogo was ordained Priest of Kaya, Burkina Faso on July 14, 1973. On July 5, 1996, he was appointed Bishop of Ouahigouya, Burkina Faso and was ordained Bishop on November 23, 1996.

He was further appointed Archbishop of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on May 13, 2009 and elevated to Cardinal on February 22, 2014.

On February 22, 2014, he was appointed Cardinal-Priest of Santa Maria Consolatrice al Tiburtino and installed Cardinal-Priest of Santa Maria Consolatrice al Tiburtino on April 27, 2014.

He replaces Most Rev. Gabriel Mbilingi, Archbishop of Lubango in Angola, who served a two-term mandate of six years.

The 1st Vice President is Rt. Rev. Sithembele Sipuka, Bishop of Mthatha in South Africa and the 2nd Vice President is Rt. Rev. Lucio Andrice Muandula, Bishop of Xai Xai in Mozambique.

The Bishops have spent a week in Kampala for golden jubilee festivities which started with an opening Holy Mass at Rubaga Cathedral last Sunday. They have been having daily sessions at Speke Resort Munyonyo, and the festivities are ending today with a concluding Mass at Uganda Martyrs Shrine at Namugongo.