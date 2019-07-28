Africa: Bushiri Ranked Africa's Most Popular Prophet Followed By Nigeria's TB Joshua

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) is now ranked the most popular prophet in Africa with a strong following across continent followed Nigeria's Prophet TB Joshua of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Bushiri, the Major 1, ranks in over 3.8 million followers on social media platform Facebook and has claimed that God blessed him with the power to perform miracles and changed the fortunes of the impoverished. Tens of thousands of followers gather to hear him preach at services in Pretoria where "miracles" are performed .

His Facebook account opened in March 2011 has been one of the fastest rising pages.

Bushiri is one of Africa's wealthiest prophets and who is also actively involved in charity work, helping the underpriviledge in South Africa, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana and other parts of the continent.

In West Africa, Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Nigeria, has over 3.5 million followers on social media.

T.B. Joshua is directly followed by another Nigerian man of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God with 3.1 million followers.

Adeboye is the only pastor on the list who has a Ph.D. from a reputable institution, having obtained his Doctorate in Applied Mathematics from the University of Lagos where he serves as the Professor of Mathematics.

David Oyedepo, arguably Africa's richest pastor, is on number 4 with over 2.1 million Facebook followers. Oyedepo is the founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch the Living Faith Church Worldwide which is also known as Winners' Chapel International.