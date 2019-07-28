Tanzania: Government Auctions 'Illegal' Chemicals

Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA), yesterday auctioned 40,000 litres of Portable Extra Neutral Alcohol that was imported in the country contrary to regulations.

The product manufactured in South Africa by Illovo sugar (PTY), Limited was confiscated in December 2017, and it is used as basic alcohol in distilled spirits.

Eight bidders registered by the GCLA took part in the auction, in which Ekmajm Investment company that deals with import, export and distributing chemical in East African countries won and bought the consignment for 100,800,000mil/-.

Speaking at the auction in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Director of the department of Chemical Management, Mr Daniel Ndiyo said a total of 160 barrels of 200 liters each were seized by the authority and the case taken to court.

"In January 2018, the court gave GCLA permission to auction the confiscated goods, and the people who were apprehended with the consignment were fined 6mil/-," he noted.

Mr Ndiyo said after several laboratory tests, it was established that it has 91.85 per cent alcohol strength and was appropriate for the intended use.

Companies that took part in the auction include Mega Beverages Ltd of Arusha, Sakwa Foods, Semtema Distilleries Company Ltd, Okwood Holdings Ltd, Ekmajm Investment, Profil Eeeda Masawe and A.A. Pharmaceuticals, all from Dar es Salaam, and Karantini Company Ltd from Tarime.

In the pharmaceutical industry, Extra Neutral Alcohol is a prime carrier for a whole spectrum of medicines and is therefore used for processing a wide range of drugs.

It is also a good disinfectant as methylated spirit. Earlier, reading the terms for the auction, Regional Stock Verifier in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Ismael Ogaga said the buyer will be obliged to pay a minimum deposit of at least 25 per cent of the value of the consignment he/she will purchase and complete the payment within 14 days from the date of auction taking place.

Mr Ogaga said if the buyer fails to comply with this requirement, he/she will miss all of the chemical purchase rights and the deposit paid will not be refunded.

"Bidders were permitted to inspect the consignment two days before the effective date of the auction," he said.

He said the buyer will be required to remove/replace the chemicals purchased within seven days from the day of payment.

Ekmajm Investment Director, Alfred Mtei said the auction has saved their time, because normally it takes a month to order and clear a consignment of such product.