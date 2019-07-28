Tanzania: Tourists Rise to 1.5m

Efforts made to attract more tourists in the country have started yielding positive results as latest statistics show that the number of international arrivals has increased by 13.5 per cent in the past one year.

According to report findings entitled the "2018 International Visitors Exit Survey Report" the number of tourists in Tanzania has increased to 1.5 million last year compared to 1.3 million in 2017.

Speaking to reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Prof Adolf Mkenda, said tourism activities generated $2.4bn last year, an increase of 7.2 per cent from $2.3bn earned in 2017.

Prof Mkenda noted that an increase in the number of tourists was largely attributed to ongoing promotional efforts coupled with beautiful tourists attractions in the country.

He added that top 15 source markets accounted for 71.8 per cent of total visitors with the United States taking the lead for accounting for 15.6 per cent, followed by Kenya and the UK.

He said globally internal tourist arrivals increased by 6.1 per cent to 1.4 billion in 2018 from 1.3 billion recorded in 2017, noting that the increase was driven by a favourable economic environment and strong outbound demand from major source markets.

"Basing on these findings, the number of tourists in Tanzania has increased twice compared to international arrivals... this is a roaring success, but were are working hard to diversify tourist attractions instead of relying on wildlife artifact," he said.

He said a survey conducted by his ministry in collaboration with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Natural Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Immigration Department and the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT) aimed at getting information for compilation of national accounts and balance of payments statistics, planning and policy formulation and promotion of tourism.

"The survey covered eight major departure points namely Julius Nyerere International Airport, Kilimanjaro International Airport, Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, Namanga, Manyovu, Tunduma, Horohoro and Mtukula.

He said the survey further revealed that tourists entering the country and who spent a lot were from those aged 63 and above, who accounted for 6.1 per cent and, therefore, strategies were being put in place to attract more tourists of the same age gap because he said the point was not to have many tourists, but to increase income.

According to him, the overall expenditure in Tanzania per person per night increased to $193.0 compared to 162.0 recorded in 2017, while the average expenditure per person per night for visitors, who came under a package tour arrangement was $331.0, while that of non-package visitors was $331.0.

He said tourism activities continued being the centre of tourist attractions for Tanzania due to the existence of many national parks and game reserves.

However, he noted that the country's strategy was to utilise the geographical diversity, including conference tourism.