Tanzania: State to Deploy More Police, Sniffer Dogs At Airports

THE government is planning to deploy more police officers and sniffer dogs in all airports in the country to beef up security, Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Hamad Masauni has emphasized.

The deputy minister spoke of the plan yesterday in Dar es Salaam when he made a tour of Terminal III at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA TB3).

He said well-trained police officers and sniffer dogs will be deployed in all airports, given the fact that the world is fighting a number of criminal activities, including terrorism and drug trafficking.

"We need a good number of sniffer dogs now that we are planning to shift passenger and cargo handling activities to Terminal III, given the fact that the terminal will hand a bigger number of passengers," he said.

However, he said he will not hesitate to close down the Canine Unit upon learning that the section had no qualified K9 dogs while the police force has a good number of well-trained and qualified police officers.

He directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro, to ensure he deploys qualified police officers at airports, who are capable of detecting and identifying government trophies, smuggled minerals and drugs.

Airports have recently become the main points through which drug traffickers bring in or take out drugs and minerals.

Just four days ago, President John Magufuli received 35.267 kilogrammes of gold from the Kenyan government which was impounded at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 15, 2019.