Tanzania: Groups At High Hepatitis Risk Identified

Study conducted by the Aga Khan Hospital shows that illicit drug users, sex workers and individuals, who regularly undergo blood transfusion are at high risk of contracting hepatitis.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Aga Khan Hospital gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Dr Casmir Wambura, said there was a need to invest in a public awareness campaign on the groups, including administering vaccination to save the national workforce.

He said this on World Hepatitis Day, which was organised by the Agha Khan Hospital before the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s calendar celebration for every year, which is marked on July 27.

In commemorating World Hepatitis Day 2019, WHO is urging partners to promote the theme, "Invest in eliminating Hepatitis".

He said hepatitis could be preventable, diagnosed and treated, but 80 per cent of people living with hepatitis lacked prevention, testing and treatment services.

"Hepatitis is a serious disease as it can cause cancer of the liver. What is more needed is education, vaccination and treatment.The government, stakeholders and communities should join efforts to eliminate the disease," Dr Wambura said.

"We have to ensure people are educated about it, go for a check-up and victims are treated without forgetting to vaccinate infants soon after birth," he stressed.

About 3.2 million Tanzanians have hepatitis B and about 0.5 million have hepatitis C, meaning for every 14 people one is suffering from hepatitis B or C, according to WHO.

World Hepatitis Day, commemorated on 28 July every year, aims at raising global awareness of hepatitis as a group of viral infectious agents especially band C causing liver disease known as hepatitis and encourage prevention diagnosis and treatment. He noted that, viral hepatitis B and C was a leading infectious killer and could cause liver cancer.

Hepatitis A and E was caused by contaminated water, where the body can resist and hepatitis E is highly found on the Asian continent.

Aga Khan Health Services Tanzania through the Agha Khan Hospital, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has taken the initiative of participating in the global elimination of hepatitis.

This campaign will focus four essential stakeholders. WHO came forward in 2016 to propose a strategy for eliminating hepatitis as a global problem by 2030 and over 194 countries signed the strategy including Tanzania.

According to WHO, globally, over 328 million people are suffering from either hepatitis B or C of which over 257 million are suffering from hepatitis B and 71 million from hepatitis C, while 90 per cent over 290 million, who have hepatitis, do not know that they have it.

It has been reported that 1.34 million deaths are caused by hepatitis, which counts for more than HIV/Aids, TB and even malaria, whereby chronic hepatitis is among the top 10 causes of death world over.

The Aga Khan Hospital Oncologist and Director of Oncology programme, Dr Harrison Chuwa, said the viral disease was the second major killer infectious disease after TB and 9 times more people were infected with hepatitis than HIV/Aids.

He said hepatitis was preventable, treatable and in case of hepatitis C, curable.

"Investing in hepatitis testing and treatment means preventing liver cancer, creating awareness to communities of the deadly killer, medical professional to be sensitised to take part in the fight," he said.

A total of 325 million people are living with viral hepatitis B and C and 2,850,000 people became newly infected in 2017 and 80 per cent living with hepatitis lack prevention, testing and treatment.

About $6bn investment is needed annually to achieve the global elimination target by 2030.