Tanzania: Court Throws Out Appeal, Cite Time Factor

EFFORTS by Mwalimu Amina Hamis to have her employment restored by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training have, once again hit a snag.

This followed the decision of the Court of Appeal to reject the appeal which Mwalimu, the appellant, had lodged to oppose the judgment given by the High Court in 2009.

Justices Stella Mugasha, Ferdinand Wambali and Rehema Kerefu ruled in favor of the Ministry, National Examination Council of Tanzania, Nachingwea District Council, Teachers Service Commission and the Attorney General after observing that the appeal in question was time barred.

Under the law, the appellant was required to file her appeal within sixty days from the date of lodging the notice of appeal to oppose the findings of the High Court.

"Now, since the appeal was lodged on March 9, 2015 after a lapse of more than six years from the date of lodging the notice of appeal, which is beyond the prescribed period of sixty days, the same is time barred.

The incompetent appeal is hereby struck out for being time barred," they declared.

The appellant is a teacher by profession, and during the 1998 teachers' certificate verification exercise, she was found to be lacking a certificate from the National Examination Council Tanzania (NECTA), certifying that she graduated from Nachingwea Teachers Training College. Consequently, on April 8, 2003 she was terminated from employment for lack of requisite qualifications.

She, thus, lodged an application before the High Court, challenging the termination through prerogative orders of certiorari and mandamus against the respondents.

Orders of certiorari are orders issued by a superior court, directing an inferior court, or other public authority to send record of a proceeding for review, while mandamus is an order from a court to a government official ordering him to properly fulfill his official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.

The appellant prayed for orders to call respective decisions of the respondents and quash them, and for the court to direct NECTA to, among others, grant the certificate of teachers' education and return her to a continuous employment and pay her all the dues taken since the date of her termination.

On August 10, 2005, the respondents raised a notice of preliminary objection to the effect that the prerogative orders cannot be sought alongside or alternatively to ordinary remedies.

On May 11, 2009, the High Court upheld the preliminary objection and struck out the application for being incompetent. Aggrieved, the appellant sought for leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal, which was granted on May 3, 2011, and on March 9, 2015, after a lapse of almost six years, she lodged this appeal before the Court of Appeal.

Again, the respondents raised the point of preliminary objection to the effect that the appellant's appeal is untenable for abuse of court process.

At the hearing of the appeal, the appellant was represented by Gabriel Mnyele, whereas Angela Lushagara, Principal State Attorney appeared for the respondents.