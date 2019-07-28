Tanzania: Liwa Pushes for Allocation of Land to Pastoralists

LAND conflicts pitting pastoralists and farmers could be avoided if the former will be issued with title deeds for pasturing.

This was said by Vice-Chancellor Ardhi University, Prof Evaristo Liwa on the sidelines of the Eastern African Land Administration Network (EALAN) Conference for 2019.

Prof Liwa said most of land conflicts in developing countries involved farmers and pastoralists and the solution to hostilities lied in fair allocation of land.

"Under the current land management and administration system only farmers are allocated with registered land, which is not the case with pastoralists. It is high time pastoralists were also entitled to register the land they use," said Prof Liwa.

"This is what our President is looking for, a fair share of land use and ownership between farmers and pastoralists. He wants to see an end to farmer-pastoralist conflict," he added.

For decades, farmers and pastoralists have been scrambling for land resources in the process triggering deadly conflicts.

Prof Liwa stressed the need to educate members of the public about better land management and administration, noting that Ardhi University had been conducted training at village and district levels.

"We have so far conducted training in Bagamoyo, Mwanza and Songwe and training has helped improve land management and administration in those areas," he said noting that more such training would be conducted in other parts of the country.

Regional land management experts met in Zanzibar for two days for the annual conference, the theme for this year being: "Quest for Smart Solutions for Responsible Land Management and Land Administration in Eastern Africa".

The meeting, among other key issues, sought to explore solutions based on smart-technologies to help overcome the challenges that the Eastern Africa region faces.

"Government efforts to achieve the efficient and equitable land administration system in Eastern Africa countries are yet to realise the desired outcomes," said Prof Liwa.