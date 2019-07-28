Africa: Fitch Downgrade of South Africa's Credit Rating Outlook Could Be a Wake-Up Call for Moody's

28 July 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

On Friday 26 July, Fitch kept South Africa's long-term foreign and local currency debt on BB+, the first notch of sub-investment grade (or junk status). But it has downgraded the country's outlook from stable to negative, citing concerns about the government's financial support of Eskom and low economic growth. All eyes are on whether Moody's will take a more decisive view on the country's deteriorating fiscal and economic performance.

The seemingly never-ending government bailouts to bankrupt Eskom have not only vexed taxed-to-the-max South Africans but also credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

The rating agency, which followed S&P Global Ratings in placing South Africa's creditworthiness to sub-investment grade (commonly known as junk status) in 2017, has taken another dim view of the country's deteriorating fiscal and economic performance.

Although Fitch kept South Africa's long-term foreign and local currency debt unchanged at BB+, the first notch of sub-investment grade, it has downgraded its outlook from stable to negative.

Fitch cited two reasons for its bearish decision; the increased support for struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom, which will put the country's worrying finances under more strain, and low economic growth.

Fitch said increased government spending on SOEs has increased the rating...

