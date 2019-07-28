Nigeria: To Bring Peace, Ban Fulani Migration to South, Central States - Gov. Ganduje

27 July 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has noted that the best way to improve the quality of lives of Fulani was by banning their migration to the central and southern parts of Nigeria.

Ganduje made this submission while answering questions on the suspension of RUGA programme by the federal government, shortly after attending the wedding ceremony of the son of Senator Kabiru Gaya, Ibrahim Khalil in Sokoto on Saturday.

"No better way to improve their lives if you don't prevent their migration from the north to the central and southern parts of Nigeria.

"That movement should be banned, otherwise Fulani would continue to suffer and the security problem in the country would continue," he maintained.

Ganduje explained that RUGA was for individual states who could cater for Fulani and where herdsmanship should be a socio-economic not socio-cultural issue.

"We cannot ask a state to implement RUGA where the indigenes are not Fulani. It is for states who can cater for the Fulani and improve their herdsmanship," he said.

According to him, there was no better way to resettle Fulani than RUGA.

"That is why we are developing grazing area or RUGA in Kano State so that Fulani can be in one place and enjoy all the social services like other people of the state. So that the type of herdsmanship they are doing will be improved. So that they can produce more cows, more milk and more economic prosperity to themselves," he said.

Governor Ganduje noted with dismay the way Fulani were being treated in the country, just as he expressed displeasure with some of the Fulani who graduated into banditry because they were not educated.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Nigerian Airforce Official Gets Promoted for Returning Lost Cash
Nigerian Airforce Official Gets Promoted for Returning Lost Cash
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.