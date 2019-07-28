Nigeria: Nelson, Thelma Evicted From #BBNaija Season 4

Nelson Allison and Thelma Ibemere have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija show.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they follow Avala, Isilomo, Ella, Kim Oprah and Tuoyo who had exited the show at one point or the other.
The two housemates became the sixth and seventh to be booted out of the house on Sunday during the live eviction show for having the least number of votes.
While in the house, Nelson, who was Mr Universe Nigeria, maintained a cool personality but had a love triangle with Frood and Esther.
NAN reports that he planned to use the prize money to care for himself and open a business.
He also stated that if he was a world leader, he would ensure the poor and rich had equal opportunities.
On her part, hair and beauty entrepreneur, Thelma, said she got into the show for the fame and planned to utilise it.
During her stint as a housemate, she gained attention in the first week for arguing with Tacha over food. Thereafter, she maintained a calm demeanour.
NAN also reports that all 16 housemates were put up for eviction during the last eviction show which caused some tension in the house.
The remaining housemates continue to battle for the Grand prize worth 60 million Naira. (NAN)
Read the original article on Premium Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.