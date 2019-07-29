Nigeria: #BBNaijaPepperDem: Nelson, Thelma Evicted From House

Two housemates, Nelson Allison and Thelma Ibemere, have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show.

The duo now became the sixth and seventh housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother House after Avala, Isilomo, Ella, Kim Oprah and Tuoyo who had exited the show earlier.

Clad in glamorous attire, the BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, shocked viewers on Sunday during the live eviction when he announced that the Big Brother had plans to evict two housemates.

The 26-year-old Rivers state-born model, Nelson, was the first to be sent out of the house for having the least number of votes.

Though a cool person naturally, Nelson had a love triangle with Frood and Esther during his stay in the BBNaija house.

In his reaction after his eviction, he confessed to love Esther for being "a strong woman."

Nelson's dream to use the highly coveted N60million prize money to cater for himself and open a business however collapsed following his eviction tonight, Daily Trust reports.

For Thelma, she said she was surprised that her eviction came unexpected as she was prepared to win the prize money while in the house.

Daily Trust recalls that Thelma, who is a hair and beauty entrepreneur, came to limelight in the first week at the house after arguing with Tacha over food.

Reacting to how she maintained a calm demeanour after the argument in the house, Thelma said Tacha later apologised to her.

When asked by Ebuka, the show host, who she thought would win the prize money, she declined to give any name from the remaining fourteen housemates.

In a special announcement by Ebuka during the show, he said the Big Brother has a major surprise for housemates and viewers come Tuesday, just as he urged all to stay glued to their TV screen by 7pm on that day.

Similarly, the 'live' audience at the DSTV studio in Lagos, also had beautiful moments as they were treated to a live performance by a leading Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, popularly called YCee.

Daily Trust reports that all the 16 housemates were put up for eviction during last week's eviction show which 'pepper dem' in the BBNaija house.

However, the remaining 14 housemates continue to battle for the grand prize of N60 million.