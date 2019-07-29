Ghana: US Speaker to Address Ghana's Parliament

United States House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation in Ghana.

THE Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress, Nancy Patricia Pelosi, is to address Ghana's Parliament on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has told Parliament.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made the disclosure on the floor of the House in Accra yesterday when he presented the business statement of Parliament for next week ending August 2, 2019.

Without giving further details about the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress, the Suame legislator urged his colleagues to be punctual to the House in readiness for the address.

Ms Pelosi, the first woman to have held that position, became the Speaker of the House of Representatives in January 2019.

A member of the opposition Democratic Party, the 79-year-old replaced Paul Ryan, following the opposition's victory in the 2018 US mid-term elections.

By her election as Speaker of the House of Representatives, she became the first former Speaker to return to that post since Sam Rayburn in 1955, having served in that capacity between 2007 and 2011.

In her 17th term as a congresswoman, Nancy Pelosi is second in the presidential line of succession, immediately after the vice president.

She has represented California's 12th congressional district (since 2013), which consists of four-fifths of the city and county of San Francisco.