Ghana: Rep. Ilhan Omar Joins Delegation to Ghana and U.S. Army Africa Headquarters

Photo: @SpeakerPelosi/Twitter
United States House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation in Ghana.
26 July 2019
United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)

WASHINGTON – Rep. Ilhan Omar is joining House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Congressional delegation to Ghana to hold high-level discussions with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Speaker Mike Oquaye and other senior government officials, and to visit U.S. Army Africa headquarters in Italy.  Speaker Pelosi will also deliver an address to the Ghanaian Parliament.

The delegation will pay respects at Cape Coast, Elmina Castles and the “Door of No Return,” to observe the 400th Anniversary of the First Enslaved Africans Landing in America.

The Members of the Congressional delegation are:

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi
  • House Majority Whip James Clyburn
  • Congressman John Lewis, Ways & Means Committee
  • Congressman Bobby Rush, Energy & Commerce Committee
  • Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Budget Committee, Homeland Security Committee and Judiciary Committee
  • Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Appropriations Committee and Budget Committee
  • Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Energy & Commerce Committee and Homeland Security Committee
  • Congressman Hank Johnson, Judiciary Committee and Transportation & Infrastructure Committee
  • Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, Agriculture Committee, Education & Labor Committee and House Administration Committee
  • Congresswoman Karen Bass, Foreign Affairs Committee and Judiciary Committee
  • Congresswoman Terri Sewell, Intelligence Committee and Ways & Means Committee
  • Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Education & Labor Committee and Transportation & Infrastructure Committee
  • Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Financial Services Committee and Joint Economic Committee
  • Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Budget Committee, Education & Labor Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee

Copyright © 2019 United States House Of Representatives. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

