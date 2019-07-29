Ghana: Rep. Ilhan Omar Joins Delegation to Ghana and U.S. Army Africa Headquarters

WASHINGTON – Rep. Ilhan Omar is joining House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Congressional delegation to Ghana to hold high-level discussions with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Speaker Mike Oquaye and other senior government officials, and to visit U.S. Army Africa headquarters in Italy. Speaker Pelosi will also deliver an address to the Ghanaian Parliament.
The delegation will pay respects at Cape Coast, Elmina Castles and the “Door of No Return,” to observe the 400th Anniversary of the First Enslaved Africans Landing in America.
The Members of the Congressional delegation are:
Read the original article on U.S. House.
Pelosi Leads Delegation to Ghana and U.S. Army Africa Headquarters
Ghana Visit to Highlight Effective Governance, Says Obama
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.