Ghana: Rep. Ilhan Omar Joins Delegation to Ghana and U.S. Army Africa Headquarters

United States House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation in Ghana.

WASHINGTON – Rep. Ilhan Omar is joining House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Congressional delegation to Ghana to hold high-level discussions with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Speaker Mike Oquaye and other senior government officials, and to visit U.S. Army Africa headquarters in Italy. Speaker Pelosi will also deliver an address to the Ghanaian Parliament.

The delegation will pay respects at Cape Coast, Elmina Castles and the “Door of No Return,” to observe the 400th Anniversary of the First Enslaved Africans Landing in America.

The Members of the Congressional delegation are: