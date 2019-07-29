Kenya/Tanzania: Stars Hold Tanzania in First Leg CHAN Qualifier

Harambee Stars handed themselves a slim advantage over Tanzania's Taifa Stars in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) first round qualifier in Dar es Salaam on Sunday evening after playing to a 0-0 draw with the hosts.

With a hugely inexperienced side at the international stage, Sebastien Migne ensured he kept a slim advantage ahead of the second leg to be staged in Nairobi next weekend.

Migne handed first team debuts to 18-year old Musa Masika, younger brother to senior team winger Ayub Masika, keeper John Oyemba and last season's Kenyan premier League top scorer Enosh Ochieng who led the attack alongside Kariobangi Sharks' man Duke Abuya.

Stars will need any kind of win in the return tie in Nairobi to progress to the second and final qualification round while a 0-0 draw will send the game to penalties and a scoring one sending the Tanzanians through.

Harambee Stars starting XI v Tanzania

John Oyemba (GK), Bernard Ochieng, Mike Kibwage, Joash Onyango, Cliffton Miheso, Dennis Odhiambo (C), Kenneth Muguna, Musa Masika, Whyvonne Isuza, Duke Abuya, Enosh Ochieng

Substitutes; James Saruni, David Owino, Ibrahim Shambi, Patilah Omoto, Samuel Onyango, Sydney Lokale, Piston Mutamba