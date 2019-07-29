Kenya/Tanzania: Stars Hold Tanzania in First Leg CHAN Qualifier

Harambee Stars handed themselves a slim advantage over Tanzania's Taifa Stars in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) first round qualifier in Dar es Salaam on Sunday evening after playing to a 0-0 draw with the hosts.
With a hugely inexperienced side at the international stage, Sebastien Migne ensured he kept a slim advantage ahead of the second leg to be staged in Nairobi next weekend.
Migne handed first team debuts to 18-year old Musa Masika, younger brother to senior team winger Ayub Masika, keeper John Oyemba and last season's Kenyan premier League top scorer Enosh Ochieng who led the attack alongside Kariobangi Sharks' man Duke Abuya.
Stars will need any kind of win in the return tie in Nairobi to progress to the second and final qualification round while a 0-0 draw will send the game to penalties and a scoring one sending the Tanzanians through.
Harambee Stars starting XI v Tanzania
John Oyemba (GK), Bernard Ochieng, Mike Kibwage, Joash Onyango, Cliffton Miheso, Dennis Odhiambo (C), Kenneth Muguna, Musa Masika, Whyvonne Isuza, Duke Abuya, Enosh Ochieng
Substitutes; James Saruni, David Owino, Ibrahim Shambi, Patilah Omoto, Samuel Onyango, Sydney Lokale, Piston Mutamba
Read the original article on Capital FM.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.