Nigeria: Buhari, Lagos SWAN Mourn Akinloye Oyebanji

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sorrow at the passage of veteran sports journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji, aged 62.
According to a statement by the President's spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, the President condoled with Oyebanji's family, friends and colleagues, particularly at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
The president noted that the late Oyebanji had worked for 35 years at the NTA, making his mark as a sportscaster.
President Buhari also recalled that the deceased was very good at his art, and would be sorely missed by the sporting community.
He prayed that Oyebanji's soul finds eternal rest and that God would comfort all those that mourned him.
Oyebanji, who had been ill for some months, passed on at National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday morning after a protracted battle with heart failure.
Also his former constituency, Lagos State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), described the demise of veteran sportscaster, Oyebanji as a monumental loss to the sports in the country.
Lagos chairman, Mr. Debo Oshundun in a statement yesterday said late Oyebanji's wealth of experience in the sports cirle would be greatly missed.
He also prayed the family, close associates and friends would find the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
"He was a professional to core. I know he was a role model to most of us during active days at the Nigeria Television Authority. He presented the programme with a lot of dexterity and it is so unfortunately that he is no more with us but we cannot question God," Oshundun stated.
He served the NTA for 35 years in different capacity and retired as Managing Director of NTA Properties at the authority's headquarters in Abuja.
Read the original article on This Day.
