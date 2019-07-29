South Africa: Lira Announces Separation From Husband and Manager Robin Kohl

South African singer Lira has announced that she is separating from her husband and manager, Robin Kohl.
Robin and Lira were married for over nine years .
The Voice SA coach said that she is living separately from her husband in a post on Instagram, that was uploaded late on Friday night.
Lira said in part: " Robin and I are currently living apart and are in the process of deciding the future of our marriage. We have had a long and fruitful marriage and business relationship and have formed a strong bond that will remain, whatever the outcome of our time apart."
The singer is currently in Europe and performed at Konzerthaus Berlin, which is a famous concert hall.
Source: The Juice
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
