South Africa: Checkers Apologises for Springboks 'Quota Squad' Cake

28 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Checkers has distanced itself from a message included on a Springboks cake, that was put on the shelf of one of its stores, ahead of the game against New Zealand this weekend.

Shopper Nathan Kolbe spotted the green and gold cake, with the words "Quota' Squad" under the rugby team's emblem, at the Protea Heights Checkers in Cape Town on Friday.

Next to the cake was a chocolate cake with the New Zealand rugby team's emblem and colours.

Both "large event cakes" were being sold for R179.99.

Posting the image to social media, Kolbe asked: "What are you guys trying to insinuate? I would really like to know!"

In a short statement - "Checkers' apology for Springboks theme cake" - the retailer confirmed the cake was immediately removed when brought to the branch management's attention.

"It was a bad decision taken by a bakery employee and does not represent the supermarket chain's view."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.