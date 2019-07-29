South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit 'Squeezes' 16 Suspects Out of Nelson Mandela Bay

The Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) arrested at least 16 people suspected of serious and violent crimes within 48 hours in the Nelson Mandela Bay area, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

The unit, together with Metro Police, focused on Motherwell, Uitenhage, Humandorp and Mount Road at the weekend.

Arrests were made for charges of murder, attempted murder, rape, house robbery, housebreaking, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault on police, and damage to property, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

She said people were also arrested on drug-related charges.

A 9mm pistol, ammunition and a gas gun were seized.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, AGU members received information about a firearm at a house in Zwide.

"On arrival at the house, members spotted a group of males sitting around a fire. As they approached, one male got up and ran," said Naidu.

"Police ran after him and when they were at the back of a house, the suspect, aged 32 years old pointed a firearm at the police officer. The officer fired one shot injuring him in his abdomen."

The man was arrested.

Provincial police commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, warned that there was no place for people to conduct criminal activities.

"We are squeezing their spaces and the results are evident that we are serious in cleaning up these areas. We are and will continue to break the backbone of the gang environment until all people in these areas are and feel safe."

News24