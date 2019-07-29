Botswana: Zebras Hold Chipolopolo

The senior national football team, Zebras on July 26 played to a nil-nil draw with Zambia's Chipolopolo in a CHAN qualifier in Francistown.

The fast-paced match drew applause from fans, both at the stadium and in social media who described the game as a tough battle.

A lot was expected from the Zebras, who were defeated in the COSAFA cup final in South Africa last month, but the team failed to show up to the game.

The first half saw the Zebras, though creating silly mistakes, piling a lot of pressure in search of a goal but to no avail.

Zebras' goalkeeper Keagile Kgosipula was forced to work overtime, when his teammates gave away a lot of possession in the midfield.

However, the Zebras managed to regain ball possession through Lebogang Ditsele Mpho and Segolame Boy who had a brilliant connection throughout the first half.

Captain Joel Mogorosi could have sealed the game for the Zebras, 13 minutes before the first half break but his attempt sailed over the bar.

The second half saw the Zebras in total control of the game immediately after the introduction of Mothusi Cooper and Mbatshi Elias.

The two played good football even though the visitors continued to win several corner kicks in the early stages of the second half.

The home supporters felt hard done when Angola's referee Caluassi Dungula waved play on after Cooper was brought down outside the box 20 minutes into the second half.

Zebras' interim coach Mogomotsi Mpote said in an interview that the boys played very well because they did not treat Chipoloolo the same way they did during the COSAFA Cup final in June.

"Of course, to draw with a team whose players are still active as their league is on, was a good result," he said adding that the Zebras played good football even though the team could not create scoring chances.

Mpote is optimistic that the Zebras can beat Chipolopolo given that it managed to play to a goalless draw at home.

"If they can come here and take a draw from us, we can go there and win in Zambia.

It is not a joke, football is cruel and we can go there and surprise them," he added.

Zambia coach Aggrey Chiyangi stated that Botswana had improved since their last encounter in June.

He said the Zebras' transition was going well adding that the players was adapting well to the responsibility of playing for the national team.

However, he said the Zebras should expect a tough encounter when they meet for the second leg on the weekend of August 3.

The winner will play either eSwatini or Angola in the final qualifying round for the Cameroon 2020 CHAN.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>