Uganda: Sprinter Leni Breaks 12-Year 200m National Record

28 July 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Sprinter Shida Leni stretched her streak of setting new national records after breaking the long-standing 200m National Record at the National Athletics Championships Saturday at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Leni finished the 200m in a scintillating 23.43 sec to break Justine Bayigga's National Record of 23.46 sec, which had stood for 12 years since May 2007 in Khartoum.

In a lovely spectacle of sportsmanship, Bayiga, now official with Uganda Athletics Federation, hugged Leni, when the new record was announced.

Leni, who bagged silver at the recent World University Games in Naples, Italy, also bettered her 400m National Record with 51.47 sec. Her coaches Kevin and Sue O'Connor congratulated her on these milestones but acknowledged she still faces a mountain to hit the 51.35 sec mark to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Leni already qualified for the Doha World Championships in September and the All-Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco in August.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.