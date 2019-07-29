Namibia: Skinner Breaks Second Record

XANDER Skinner signed off in style at the Fina World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea when he broke his second Namibian record on Friday.

Competing in the men's 50m freestyle heats, Skinner won his heat in 23,04 seconds which broke his own former national record of 23,23 seconds by 0,19 seconds.

Skinner's time was the 51st fastest out of the 130 swimmers that competed in the heats.

In the final, Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the gold medal in 21,04 seconds which just narrowly missed Cesar Cielo's world record of 20,91 seconds.

Bruno Fratus of Brazil came second in 21,45 and Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece third in 21,45.

It was Skinner's second national record at the World Championships after he set a new 100m freestyle record of 50,44 seconds on Wednesday, 24 July, which beat his own former mark of 50,65.