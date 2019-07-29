South Africa: Ukrainian Hiker - Hout Bay Residents Gather, Leave Flowers At Spot Where He Was Killed

Hout Bay residents on Sunday gathered at the spot where a Ukrainian tourist was stabbed to death to pay their last respects.

Around 50 people stood in a circle at the East Fort, surrounded by security officials, in remembrance of the 44-year-old man who was mugged for a backpack while walking the trail on Saturday morning and left for dead.

Weekend Argus identified him as Ivan Ivanov, who had been staying in a local guesthouse and had been warned not to hike that path alone, even though it was generally regarded as a safe route.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said three men had fled with the man's backpack which contained his personal effects.

Neighbourhood watch members caught one man, 25, allegedly in possession of the stolen items.

He is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Andrè van Schalkwyk, chairperson of the Table Mountain Safety Action Group, told News24 on Saturday the attack took place a mere 10m up the trail, not far from the car park.

The vicinity is quite overgrown, he said, but is not currently flagged as a hotspot.

The incident is not the first robbery at East Fort but there hasn't been one for a "long time".

On Sunday, people left bunches of flowers on the side of the trail.

Provincial Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the murder.

He called for greater integration between the South African Police Service, law enforcement, SA National Parks and the SA National Defence Force on intelligence gathering and sharing to prevent crime displacement.

"I wish his family my deepest condolences during this difficult time and call on the police to urgently apprehend each criminal involved in the attack," said Fritz.

"We cannot allow crime to threaten the well-being of people, tourism and the economy. I want to make it clear that Cape Town remains open for business and tourism."

News24