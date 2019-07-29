Tanzania: Mbeya to Host Inaugural Trail Run in Tanzania

PLAN is underway for the Eye Promoter of Dar es Salaam to organise the inaugural Ukili Trail Run next year in Mbeya Region.

Eye Promoter official Abdallah Chapa told the 'Sunday News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations are on top gear for the competition to take Tanzania by storm.

"We are pleased to announce that the inaugural Trail Run is set to be held from next year in Mbeya," he said adding that all preparations are being finalised that include the measurement of the race route.

Trail running is a sport-activity which combines running, and, where there are steep gradients, hiking, that is run 'on any unpaved surface.' It is similar to both mountain and fell running.

Mountain running may, however, include paved sections. Chapa said that for the start, they plan to divide the run into three categories that include +116km Trail Ultra XLong (XL) that will cover Chimala to Matema in Kyela, Mbeya.

He said the second category is +62km Trail Ultra Medium that will include Chimala to Isange, Mwakaleli and third one will be +54km Trail Ultra Medium that participants will battle it out between Isange, Mwakaleli to Matema.

He said that they expect to have about 100 participants in which, 30 will run in the first category, while +62km and +54km will comprises 35 participants each.

According to Chapa, the Ukili Trail Run idea started way back in 2012, when they introduced Matema Beach cyclist race.

"The idea is that we have been thinking about bringing out games that has tourist taste and unique influence to participants at the helm of Southern Highland and Lake Nyansa.

It is where we decided to introduce the event at the Eastern Arc Mountains of Uporoto, Kipengere and Livingstone Ranges.

"From June 25-27, 2014 Emmanuel Manase and I visited Kitulo National Park as one of the preparation efforts to study the route that should be used during the run. We also looked at its challenges and distances," he said.

Chapa said that they contacted International Trail Run Association (ITRA) for more technical support.

"For the past three years, we have been learning more about the game and working closed with experts from South Africa, including international player Thabang Madiba.

He has helped us connect with game coordinator, Warren King also from South Africa, who has been working closely with us," he said.

He added that in January last year, King and fellow South African's Angela Kavallieratos joined him and Tanzanian Christian Nisa to measure the route for the second time at Chimala that is located in Mbarali District, Mbeya Regions through Matamba village that is located at Makete District, Njombe, Kitulo National Park to Isange, Mwakaleli in Mbeya.

"Study shows that the run route is unique and very attractive... it also brings lots of challenges to participants."